Video shows chaotic scene after 200+ killed in attack during Friday prayers in Egypt

Hundreds of people were killed in an attack on a mosque during morning prayers Friday, according to Egyptian state news agency MENA. (STRINGER/AFP/Getty Images)

Attackers bombed the building on the Sinai Peninsula and then opened fire on survivors. President Donald Trump responded, calling it a "Horrible and cowardly terrorist attack."


Video from the scene shows the chaotic aftermath.
