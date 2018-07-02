CAR CRASH

SURVEILLANCE VIDEO: SUV crashes into Fayetteville antique store, narrowly missing children

EMBED </>More Videos

The vehicle narrowly missed two small kids who were standing at the counter. (WTVD)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --
ABC11 has obtained exclusive surveillance video showing the moment an SUV crashed into an antique store in Fayetteville.

The vehicle narrowly missed two small kids who were standing at the counter.

It happened at the Pickin Coop Antique Store on Ramsey Street on Saturday.

A blue SUV slammed into the business just moments after crashing into another SUV on the street.

The shop was back open Monday after spending the weekend repairing thousands of dollars worth of damage.

Owner Shelley Vernon is thankful, as she knows it could have been much worse.

"Blessed. From that very day from that very afternoon I had to put on Facebook that God is good," she said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
car crashFayetteville
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CAR CRASH
Car crashes into telephone pole in Durham overnight
22-year-old dead after car crashes into tree during police chase
Rocky Mount police officer killed in crash to be laid to rest
Trooper: Driver falls asleep while driving on I-95, crashes car
More car crash
Top Stories
Missing Raleigh 11-year-old was living on fruit, candy
18 hospitalized after being exposed to feces at Charlotte cookout
Cary Police warn residents about recent vehicle break-ins
Wake Co. mom thanks firefighters who saved child from hot car
Raleigh youth minister resigns after charges of assaulting son in grocery store
Wake County Animal Shelter nearing capacity
I-Team: Generation of WWII vets about to lose battle against time
Wake Co. woman becomes kidney donor to stranger, inspires transplant chain
Show More
'Total selfless act:' Man drowns while saving boy in Zebulon
Soccer team found alive after over a week trapped in Thailand cave
Harvey Weinstein hit with new sex assault charges
22-year-old has both legs amputated after tour boat explosion in Bahamas
Woman at center of outburst on Spirit flight shares her story
More News