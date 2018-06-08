Video to be released of latest Kyron Hinton police encounter

RALEIGH --Eyewitness News is expecting to get new video that shows the most recent arrest of Kyron Hinton.
Wake County Superior Court Judge Graham Shirley just approving the release of that video saying, "There is public interest to release this, as there was to release the videos that were released a week ago."
Hinton is the same man seen being beaten in body-cam and dash cam video during an arrest back in April.
On June 3rd, Hinton was cited for assaulting a deputy when authorities responded to a reported shooting.
Hinton's lawyer pushed for the second set of video recordings to be released.
"It's a matter of transparency. He has nothing to hide and we believe that the video will show that he was suffering from a medical crisis, in part attributable to the April 3rd incident and we think that individuals of the public at large will glee that from the video," said attorney Donald Huggins.
There is no body camera video. Deputies were not wearing the equipment that night.
We know that video trails Hinton from when deputies showed up at his mother's house until he was treated and arrested at WakeMed Hospital.
His advocates say Hinton has some mental health problems and was overcome with post-traumatic stress from the previous beating and attack by a K9 officer.
"You will certainly see him being lead from the house by officers into the ambulance, being restrained and obviously in distress, suffering from some type of medical condition and additionally maybe some paranoia," said Huggins.
ABC11 reached out to the Wake County Sheriff's Office to speak about either incident. Nobody has responded.
Three law enforcement officials were indicted for felony assault from the April incident.