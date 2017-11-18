Vigil for slain Durham pastor renews calls for community's help

It's been nearly 18 months since Pastor Jamie Daniels was gunned down. No arrest has been made.

By
DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Joanne Daniels wrestles every day with the pain of losing her son Jamie Daniels to murder.

"I can't even put into words what he meant to me. He was more than just a son," Joanne Daniels said. She considered Jamie to be her best friend.

The 33-year old pastor was shot and killed last year.

His murderer still unknown.

"I get angry," Joanne Daniels said.

With no arrest in sight, Daniels' family, friends and members of the community came together Saturday at Grace Worship Center, a church she and her son co-pastored.

The community prayed for justice and healing.



A quilt was on display at the vigil honoring the names of victims of violence. The Religious Coalition for a nonviolent Durham added Jamie Daniels' name to the quilt.

What We Know

The attack happened on July 16, 2016, a Saturday morning, when a neighbor discovered Daniels lying off Dunbar Street suffering from a gunshot wound.

A year and a half later, Durham police are no closer to solving his murder.

Family members said investigators think Daniels may have been killed by someone he knew.

That revelation is hard for family members to believe.

"We're still struggling," said Monica Alston, Jamie Daniel's sister. "He knew and loved everybody he came across."

Saturday, Daniels' family asked for the killer to turn themselves in to police.

"That's got to be torture walking around knowing this and trying to keep it to yourself," Joanne Daniels said. "Free yourself and come forward."

The family has hired a private investigator to help with the investigation.

How You Can Help

Durham Police is offering a cash reward for anonymous tips that can lead to an arrest.

(919) 683-1200.

