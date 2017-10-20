Virgin America launching first flight from RDU

Balloons are up to celebrate @VirginAmerica ‘s first flight from @RDUAirport. It’s a nonstop flight to SFO. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/wCiqiaSNTq — Gloria Rodriguez (@GloriaABC11) October 20, 2017

Virgin America is launching its first flight from Raleigh-Durham International Airport to San Francisco Friday morning.Virgin America, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Alaska Airlines, is becoming the 10th airline to operate at the airport, which has been growing tremendously.The airport announced a record number of passengers last year, passing the 11-million mark.New flights were announced to Austin and New Orleans recently, as well as upgraded service to London and Paris.Virgin America prides itself on providing power outlets, Wi-if and plenty of entertainment options.ABC11 will get the opportunity to check out the inside of the plane Friday morning ahead of the 9 am flight.