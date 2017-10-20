Virgin America launching first flight from RDU

RALEIGH DURHAM INTERNATIONAL (WTVD) --Virgin America is launching its first flight from Raleigh-Durham International Airport to San Francisco Friday morning.
Virgin America, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Alaska Airlines, is becoming the 10th airline to operate at the airport, which has been growing tremendously.
The airport announced a record number of passengers last year, passing the 11-million mark.
Balloons are up to celebrate @VirginAmerica ‘s first flight from @RDUAirport. It’s a nonstop flight to SFO. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/wCiqiaSNTq— Gloria Rodriguez (@GloriaABC11) October 20, 2017
New flights were announced to Austin and New Orleans recently, as well as upgraded service to London and Paris.
Virgin America prides itself on providing power outlets, Wi-if and plenty of entertainment options.
ABC11 will get the opportunity to check out the inside of the plane Friday morning ahead of the 9 am flight.