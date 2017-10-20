Virgin America launching first flight from RDU

Virgin America launching first flight from RDU

RALEIGH DURHAM INTERNATIONAL (WTVD) --
Virgin America is launching its first flight from Raleigh-Durham International Airport to San Francisco Friday morning.

Virgin America, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Alaska Airlines, is becoming the 10th airline to operate at the airport, which has been growing tremendously.

The airport announced a record number of passengers last year, passing the 11-million mark.



New flights were announced to Austin and New Orleans recently, as well as upgraded service to London and Paris.

Virgin America prides itself on providing power outlets, Wi-if and plenty of entertainment options.

ABC11 will get the opportunity to check out the inside of the plane Friday morning ahead of the 9 am flight.
How Raleigh police have solved 6 old murder cases in 9 months
Stolen pig statue returned to restaurant
I-Team: Hand-washing, food temperatures biggest missteps at State Fair
Two Cumberland County schools tested for Gen-X
Kelly defends Trump's call to war widow, rips congresswoman
