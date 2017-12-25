A 17-year-old boy has been charged with murder in the shooting deaths of a northern Virginia couple.According to police, the teenager, who has not been identified because of his age, shot himself after fatally shooting Buckley Fricker and her husband, Scott, inside their home Friday morning.The suspect is in the hospital in life-threatening condition.Officials said he was dating the Frickers' 16-year-old daughter. The couple had concerns about their relationship because he reportedly had neo-Nazi interests.Janet Kuhn, Buckley's mother, said there was an early morning rendezvous between the Fricker's daughter and the suspect on Friday at their home."They spent an hour together approximately from 4 to 5 and Buckley and Scott heard a noise and somehow sensed something was up," Kuhn said.She said the boyfriend shot the Frickers when they confronted him and then turned the gun on himself.Kuhn said she knows the couple would have no regrets in how they protected their daughter."I don't think there's anything else they could have done, but who could ever forsee anything this horrible," she said.