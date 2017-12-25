Virginia teen charged with killing girlfriend's parents, who reportedly worried he was a neo-Nazi

EMBED </>More Videos

A teenager is accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend's parents. (KTRK)

RESTON, Virginia --
A 17-year-old boy has been charged with murder in the shooting deaths of a northern Virginia couple.

According to police, the teenager, who has not been identified because of his age, shot himself after fatally shooting Buckley Fricker and her husband, Scott, inside their home Friday morning.

The suspect is in the hospital in life-threatening condition.

Officials said he was dating the Frickers' 16-year-old daughter. The couple had concerns about their relationship because he reportedly had neo-Nazi interests.



Janet Kuhn, Buckley's mother, said there was an early morning rendezvous between the Fricker's daughter and the suspect on Friday at their home.

"They spent an hour together approximately from 4 to 5 and Buckley and Scott heard a noise and somehow sensed something was up," Kuhn said.

She said the boyfriend shot the Frickers when they confronted him and then turned the gun on himself.

Kuhn said she knows the couple would have no regrets in how they protected their daughter.

"I don't think there's anything else they could have done, but who could ever forsee anything this horrible," she said.

Related Topics:
double murderboyfriend chargedu.s. & worldVirginia
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Missed the Raleigh Christmas Parade? We're airing it today!
NC couple saves lives at separate locations on Christmas Eve
Elderly couple says 60 lbs of pot were for Christmas gifts
'Real Housewives of New York City' star arrested
Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral holds first Christmas mass
Grocery stores open on Christmas Eve and Christmas
Claire's pulls children's makeup over asbestos concerns
5 killed after plane attempted takeoff at airport 'socked in with fog'
Show More
Durham police: Woman injured in shooting at Northgate Mall
High school sweethearts reunite after 70 years
11 ways to manage caregiving stress during the holidays
Where to see Christmas lights in Wake County
The closest white Christmas to our area
More News
Top Video
Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral holds first Christmas mass
Raleigh officials: 911 call delay was result of miscommunication
Firefighters battle a blaze near Harnett County produce store
Soldiers brave crowds for last minute gifts
More Video