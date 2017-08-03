Beginning Friday, August 4 at noon, there will be unrestricted access to Hatteras Island.As crews continue energizing circuits on the island with the repaired transmission line, Cape Hatteras Electric Cooperative told local officials that reliable and adequate power will be available to enable the return of visitors on Friday afternoon.The mandatory power restrictions for Hatteras Island are now lifted to allow CHEC to complete the safe stabilization of the power grid."Yesterday, a team of my lawyers went to Hatteras, Buxton and Ocracoke to meet with the public, local business owners and local officials affected by this crisis," said North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein. "I'm glad to see the order will be lifted tomorrow."Visitors traveling to Hatteras Island may consider an alternate route from the west.From I-95 in North Carolina, take US-64 East towards Rocky Mount. Follow US-64 East through Williamston and Plymouth, NC. From Plymouth, NC, keep going east to Roanoke Island and follow Highway 12 South to Hatteras Island.Until noon Friday, however, only Essential Personnel (Priority One), Permanent Residents & Essential Personnel for Critical Businesses (Priority Two), and Non-Resident Property Owners & Non-Resident Employees of Non-Critical Businesses (Priority Three) are allowed access to Hatteras Island with proper re-entry credentials."My office will continue to review complaints and hear from local business leaders and officials," Stein said. "We will work to make sure everyone is treated fairly."