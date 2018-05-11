SBI investigating viral video of NC officer putting man in chokehold outside Waffle House after prom

Video of officer putting a man in a chokehold after prom being investigated by SBI (WTVD)

WARSAW, NC (WTVD) --
Waffle House CEO Walt Ehmer spoke today to the man who was put in a chokehold outside a Warsaw Waffle House after prom.

According to a restaurant spokesperson, Ehmer said Wall was apologetic and respectful.

This comes the same day the State Bureau of Investigation announced it was investigating the incident.

It happened on Saturday outside of Waffle House.

Anthony Wall, 22, claims he had just taken his 16-year-old sister to prom and went to grab a bite to eat when he said he got into an argument with several wait staff members.

From there, police were called to remove Wall, which led to him being choked, slammed, and led away in handcuffs.

"I was pretty much trying to scream for air and trying to breathe because he was holding my throat and that's when I got aggressive with him because you are choking me," said Wall.
Police said Wall was charged with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

Many voiced their concerns and opinions about the incident on Wall's Facebook page.

Just days later, the NAACP Legal Defense Fund spoke out, calling the actions of the officer "grossly inappropriate."

Waffle House also issued a statement:
We are looking into the incident that occurred at our Warsaw, NC, restaurant to gather all the facts. Initial reports say the customer became agitated, and the police were called. In an interview with WTVD-TV in Raleigh, NC, Mr. Wall said he took things too far with our employees. We continue to cooperate with the local authorities in their investigation. We refer any questions about the arrest to the local police department.

Police Chief Eric Southerland released this statement to ABC11:

"We are currently investigating the whole incident, interviewing witnesses and gathering additional video. We have also reached out to the District Attorney's Office to make him aware of the investigation. Once the investigation is complete and the District Attorney has had a chance to review the case we will provide the public with an update on the findings."
