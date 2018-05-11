EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=3456088" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Officer filmed putting man in chokehold outside of a Waffle House in Warsaw

Waffle House CEO Walt Ehmer spoke today to the man who was put in a chokehold outside a Warsaw Waffle House after prom.According to a restaurant spokesperson, Ehmer said Wall was apologetic and respectful.This comes the same day the State Bureau of Investigation announced it was investigating the incident.It happened on Saturday outside of Waffle House.Anthony Wall, 22, claims he had just taken his 16-year-old sister to prom and went to grab a bite to eat when he said he got into an argument with several wait staff members.From there, police were called to remove Wall, which led to him being choked, slammed, and led away in handcuffs."I was pretty much trying to scream for air and trying to breathe because he was holding my throat and that's when I got aggressive with him because you are choking me," said Wall.Police said Wall was charged with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.Many voiced their concerns and opinions about the incident on Wall's Facebook page.Just days later, the NAACP Legal Defense Fund spoke out, calling the actions of the officer "grossly inappropriate."Waffle House also issued a statement:Police Chief Eric Southerland released this statement to ABC11: