New York City waitress befriends elderly widow, scams her out of $500,000

(Shutterstock)

NEW YORK --
New York City prosecutors say a diner waitress who befriended an 84-year-old Brooklyn widow is accused of scamming her out of nearly a half-million dollars.

The Brooklyn District Attorney's Office says 46-year-old Alicia Legall met the woman more than a decade ago, building trust and eventually gaining access to her money. Legall was arraigned Tuesday on grand larceny and identity theft charges.

Prosecutors say the victim let Legall purchase small items at local stores, but they say she went on to forge the victim's signature on checks made out to herself and for cash.

Authorities say the funds stolen totaled about $480,000. If convicted, Legall faces up to 15 years in prison.

Legall is being held on $2.5 million bail. It wasn't clear if she's represented by an attorney who could comment on the charges.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
elderlyelderly womanscamBrooklynNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Raleigh police charge man in 2012 murder of infant
3 killed, 2 wounded at Maryland office park shooting
Enloe High student says deputy assaulted him at State Fair
NC boy's gravestone repossessed after payment dispute
Trump denies telling widow of fallen soldier, 'He knew what he signed up for'
Fire engulfs Durham's Water World, destroys boats
Do you recognize these men?
Police identify man killed by train in Morrisville
Show More
Parents anxious as WCPSS proceeds with enrollment changes
Teen killed 2 young siblings to be alone, police say
Guilty plea but no jail for 87-year-old jewel thief
Ford recalling about 1.3M vehicles for possible door issue
Coldest morning in 6 months!
More News
Photos
Have you been to the NC State Fair yet?
Photos: Decorated Cakes Competition at the North Carolina State Fair
PHOTOS: Are you brave enough for Panic Point?
NC State University opens first on-campus hotel
More Photos