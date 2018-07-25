Wake County preschool teacher charged for grabbing and poking child

A Wake County preschool teacher is facing charges for allegedly poking and grabbing a child. (WTVD)

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WTVD) --
A Wake County preschool teacher is facing charges for allegedly poking and grabbing a child.

According to warrants obtained by ABC11, 52-year-old Felicia Poole of Fuquay-Varina has been charged with misdemeanor assault on a child under 12 and misdemeanor child abuse.

The warrant alleges Poole faces charges for "grabbing victim and poking victim in chest area repeatedly" and caused "multiple contusions on the chest area."

She was given a $2,000 bond.

The warrant details Poole as the preschool teacher for the 4-year-old victim who was allegedly assaulted and abused.

Police said it happened at Little Angels Preparatory at 724 South Main Street.

The report was made by Wake County Child Protective Services.
