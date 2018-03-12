  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
Wake County bus driver charged with reckless driving after bus carrying 6 students overturns

WAKE COUNTY (WTVD) --
A Wake County school bus driver is facing a reckless driving charge after a bus he operated, which was carrying six students, overturned on Monday morning.

Troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said the incident happened just before 7:30 a.m.

Reports show Walter Holden, 66, was driving on Buffaloe Road when he went around a curve, ran off of the roadway, overcorrected, and tipped the bus over.

Five of the six students on the Wendell Middle School bus #1196, in addition to Holden, were transported the hospital with minor injuries.



In addition to reckless driving, Holden was charged with failure to wear a seatbelt.
