Wake County bus driver charged in child sex crimes

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --A Wake County Public School System employee is suspended without pay after being accused of sex crimes against a child.
Todd Van Nguyen, 61, is a bus driver for Knightdale High School, Lockhart Elementary School, and Douglas Elementary School, according to a spokesperson with the school district.
He is facing three charges of indecent liberties with a child.
The arrest warrant alleges that Nguyen "unlawfully, willfully and feloniously did commit and attempt to commit a lewd an lascivious act upon the body" of a child under the age of 16.
Court records indicate all three charges involve the same child, a 14-year-old girl.
Raleigh police said the charges are not related to his job as a bus driver.
School officials released this statement following the incident:
Parents,
Because it's important to keep you informed, I want to share information about a recent incident. None of our students have been directly affected by this incident.
On July 19, bus driver Todd Nguyen was arrested for taking indecent liberties with minors. It is important to note that the alleged victims were NOT students. I wanted to notify you immediately because our records indicate that Mr. Nguyen was the assigned driver for your student's bus route.
While privacy laws prevent us from sharing specific details, I want to assure you that upon learning of the arrest, WCPSS officials took swift and appropriate action. They immediately began an investigation and suspended the bus driver, which prevents him from being present on any WCPSS property.
While we are fortunate none of our students were affected, the alleged behavior is abhorrent and deeply distressing. Please know that our primary concern is the safety of your child. We will continue to take every measure to ensure that safety.