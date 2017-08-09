Wake County deputies ID woman found dead in Falls Lake

Wake County deputies launched a homicide investigation after a woman's body was found in Falls Lake.

The Wake County Sheriff's Office confirmed that it recovered a woman's body Tuesday afternoon from Falls Lake after a drowning call on Choplin Road.

Late Tuesday night, deputies identified the woman as Annalisa Christine Schulze, 19, of the 7100 block of Avborough Court in Wake Forest.

The sheriff's office is investigating her death as a homicide.

The sheriff's office said some men riding ATVs in the area shortly before 5:30 p.m. thought they saw a swimmer in the lake. When they got a better look, they realized the woman's body was floating and called authorities.

Schulze's body has been sent to the Medical Examiners Office.

Deputies found a tent and camp site nearby but haven't said whether they are connected to the incident.

The case remains under investigation.
