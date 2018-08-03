Wake County deputies investigating after 2 people hit with shotgun pellets

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --Wake County deputies are investigating after two people were hit with shotgun pellets, officials say.
Deputies said just after midnight on Friday, someone fired shots with a shotgun into a mobile home at 4112 Mineral Path.
The injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.
According to authorities, there is a language barrier because the victims only speak Spanish, so there are no suspects, nor a motive at this time.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.