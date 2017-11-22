Wake County deputies respond to road rage shooting on US 264 Bypass

WAKE COUNTY (WTVD) --
The Wake County Sheriff's Office is investigating an alleged road rage incident that happened Wednesday afternoon.

Around 3:30 p.m., deputies responded to a shooting that happened on the US 264 Bypass (I-495).

According to reports, the suspect pulled up beside the victim, fired one round into the victim's driver's seat, and then drove off.

The suspect's vehicle is described as either a black Dodge Challenger or Dodge Charger with tinted windows and factory rims.

The suspect is said to be a heavy-set black male, wearing a red sweater. According to the victim, there was also a black female in the passenger seat.

Anyone that has any information, please call the Wake County Sheriff's Office at (919) 856-6911.

