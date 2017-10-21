Wake County deputy injured in crash

WAKE COUNTY (WTVD) --
The Highway State Patrol is investigating after a deputy was injured in a crash Saturday night.

According to officials, the crash happened just before 7:30 near Mount Pleasant Road and NC 42.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Deputy Timothy Jarvis was taken to WakeMed with non-life-threatening injuries. Deputies said he was "shaken up but not seriously injured."

Authorities have not commented on how the crash occurred or if anyone else was involved.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
wake county newscrashWake County
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Mother charged with killing son at Fayetteville hotel
I-Team: Crooks using Bluetooth to skim your debit cards
Cigarette ashes cause fire at Durham home
Van driver drives into pizza shop in Clayton
Trump has no plan to block scheduled release of JFK records
Confederate stickers stirring up debate at State Fair
5 living ex-presidents attend Texas hurricane relief concert
Show More
Wildfires plunge vineyard workers, owners into same struggle
Crash closes I-40 westbound at White Oak Road near Garner
Judge tosses $417M award against Johnson & Johnson
How to watch the Orionid meteor shower
Deer jumps through window at Wake County school
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Mountain fall leaves on display
Have you been to the NC State Fair yet?
Photos: Decorated Cakes Competition at the North Carolina State Fair
PHOTOS: Are you brave enough for Panic Point?
More Photos