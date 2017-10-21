Wake County deputy injured in crash

WAKE COUNTY (WTVD) --The Highway State Patrol is investigating after a deputy was injured in a crash Saturday night.
According to officials, the crash happened just before 7:30 near Mount Pleasant Road and NC 42.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
Deputy Timothy Jarvis was taken to WakeMed with non-life-threatening injuries. Deputies said he was "shaken up but not seriously injured."
Authorities have not commented on how the crash occurred or if anyone else was involved.