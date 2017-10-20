A Puerto Rico resident is all smiles as she makes use of a filtration kit Youngblood took on an earlier trip to Puerto Rico.

Puerto Rico residents are able to have clean drinking water thanks to the filtration system Youngblood took to Puerto Rico.

Stefan Youngblood is back in Puerto Rico for the second time since Hurricane Maria devastated the island. His plane landed just after 7 p.m. Thursday, but ABC11 was able to catch up with him by FaceTime during his connecting flight."Last time we brought 300 water filtration systems, our goal was to bring 500 so I'm bringing another 200 this time," Youngblood said.When he went in late September, he stayed in San Juan and surrounding areas. He said water and food are scarce but people are finding ways to help each other."There's a lady who wanted to provide food to everyone in a very low-income apartment complex so she took wood and brick that came down in the hurricane and made a grill, she put a grate over it and she'd been cooking chicken since the first day for people in her community," said Youngblood.He said they bought that woman 50 chickens, and with that, she fed 400 people.Youngblood works with When Grace Happens Ministry. He said faith is the driving force behind everything he does."It's my faith that leads me to care for the needy," Youngblood said.