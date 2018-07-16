Wake Forest police seek public's help identifying Sanford Creek Greenway vandals

Vandals spray painted the Sanford Creek Greenway. (WTVD)

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) --
Wake Forest police are asking for the public's help locating the person or persons who used spray paint to deface trails and signage along the Sanford Creek Greenway.

On Sunday, July 15, a greenway user reported the vandalism, which is believed to have happened between 9 p.m. on July 14 through 7 a.m. July 15.

Parks, Recreation & Cultural Resources and maintenance crews have temporarily covered the graffiti.

Officials said to get it permanently removed, along with new signage, will likely cost the town anywhere from $2,000 to $3,000.

Police are relying on the town's citizens to be its "eyes and ears."

Anyone with information that might assist the investigation of the incident is urged to call the Police Department at 919-554-6150. You may remain anonymous.
