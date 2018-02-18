Wake Forest police seek suspect in Walgreens robbery

Wake Forest police are searching for a suspect who robbed a Walgreens on Sunday.Officers responded to a call at 3601 Rogers Road around 7:20 a.m.Police said the store clerk told them the suspect entered the store, pulled out a gun, and demanded money.The clerk gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of money before he ran out of the store, according to police.No one was injured.Officers described the suspect as a male with a Middle Eastern accent and a beard, standing 5'6" to 5'10", and weighing approximately 200 lbs.He was wearing an olive green hooded sweatshirt with a red design on the front and black and white accent sneakers.Anyone who believes they may have information concerning this incident is encouraged to call the Police Department at (919) 554-6150.