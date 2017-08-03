Wake student recovering after school bus stop attack

A Raleigh dad is on a crusade to find his son's attackers. The high school freshman was waiting at a bus stop when a car rolled up, four men jumped out, and started beating up kids."As a father, I'm worried about this situation because you send your child to the school and not expecting this happen," he said.The attack happened Monday morning around 6:30 at the intersection of Cricket Ridge and Maybrook Cross drives.Raleigh police are investigating the case as an attempted armed robbery.ABC11 is protecting the family's identity at their request.Dad said he was getting ready to go to work when his 14-year-old son called about his injuries."He got a bunch of punches in his face and he got his nose dislocated," he explained.And one of son's friends was dragged on the ground.The teens weren't able to give police a good description of the attackers and nothing was stolen from them.Dad is very concerned other neighborhood kids will also be hurt unless someone comes forward and provides police information."This is not just about my son," he said. "This is a red flag to all of us to start doing something about this community."The teen is doing okay now and is back in school at Southeast Raleigh High School. Dad is driving his son to campus instead of allowing him to take the bus.