NETFLIX

Netflix customers warned of phishing email scam

File photo shows the Netflix logo on an iPhone (Credit: AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Attention, Netflix subscribers. You may need to keep tabs on your email.

A new email scam is targeting millions of Netflix subscribers.

The email tells customers that their account is about to be canceled and that Netflix needs their billing information.

It then directs them to a fake Netflix website, where customers are asked to log in and enter their personal information.

Don't fall for it. Netflix says it's taking security measures to stop the scam.

Related Topics:
scamnetflixemailsu.s. & world
Load Comments
NETFLIX
Top hidden Durham references in 'Stranger Things 2'
The swift unraveling of Kevin Spacey _ in less than a week
Netflix suspends 'House of Cards' production amid Spacey flap
Hulu drops price after Netflix hikes its rate
More netflix
Top Stories
ARCTIC AIR BLOWING IN: First hard freeze coming this week
It's Election Day! The polls are now open
Two accused of human trafficking in NC, other states
2 more charged in murder of former ECU football player
Survivor: Shooter screamed 'Everybody die'
Woman fired for flipping off Trump's motorcade
Fort Bragg soldier angry over teacher's Pledge remark
Rev. Billy Graham celebrates his 99th birthday!
Show More
Hero who fired at and chased Texas shooter speaks out: 'He saw me and I saw him'
Escaped Wake County inmate apprehended
Trump backs away from harsh rhetoric, says North Korea should 'come to the table'
Wake County commissioners narrowly pass land deal
The secret behind meth houses in North Carolina
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Man injured following explosion on UNC campus
PHOTOS: Triangle pets prep for howling Halloween
WakeMed volunteers make Halloween costumes for NICU babies
PHOTOS: Explore 50 years of Ebony fashion at the NC Art Museum
More Photos