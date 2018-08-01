WATCH: House raising quickly becomes house demolition

When you "raise the roof," there's always a chance it could come crashing down all around you. (Storyful)

Branson Kimball
MILFORD, Conn. (WTVD) --
When you "raise the roof," there's always a chance it could come crashing down all around you.

And for homeowners in Milford, Connecticut, an expensive project to lift their beach house onto pilings turned disastrous.

Firefighters told a reporter that the home shifted suddenly on the pilings and gave way.

One worker was injured but expected is to OK.

The home had been damaged by Hurricanes Irene and Sandy.

The distraught homeowners made the decision to demolish the home within minutes after its fall.

