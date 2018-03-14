Watch videos from #Enough Walkouts around the country

Students from Montgomery Blair High School in Silver Spring, Maryland walked out of class and are marching to Washington, D.C. to demonstrate in front of the White House. (Abby Cruz / Montgomery County Sentinel)

Students around the country are walking out of class during the #Enough National Walkout. The students are protesting gun violence and calling for gun control reform.

The protest is planned to last for 17 minutes starting at 10 a.m. local time. The number of minutes signify the 17 students killed in the Parkland school shooting exactly one month ago.

This is ongoing story. Check back for more videos as students demonstrate around the country.
