STUDENT ARRESTED

Water gun fight at NC high school escalates to arrest

(Shutterstock )

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. --
Authorities say they arrested a 17-year-old North Carolina high school student after he attacked a school employee and police officer during a water gun and water balloon fight.

Winston-Salem Police said about 150 students left the cafeteria of Glenn High School at lunch Friday and began fighting with water balloons and water guns.

Police say the one student tried to spray the school employee in the face with the water gun and became mad and began assaulting the staff member who was trying to take the water gun away.

Police said in a news release the student also attacked a police officer trying to stop him.

The teen is charged with assault on a government official, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
