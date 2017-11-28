Water main breaks close Durham roads, causes sinkhole

Repair crews just arrived at the Fayetteville Street water main break where yellow @NCCUPD tape blocks part of the road. Allow extra time to get around this until it’s fixed if you drive this way to work or school. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/Voq9PInOr7 — Anthony Wilson (@AnthonyABC11) November 28, 2017

Water main breaks have closed two Durham streets near North Carolina Central University's campus.The breaks happened around 6 a.m. along Fayetteville Street at Nelson Street, and Masondale Ave.Police are at the scene of the break along Fayetteville Street and have closed the road at George Street.A sinkhole as been reported along Masondale Avenue due to that water main break.The road is also closed in the area.