Wayne County man facing sex assault charges

Travis John Ham (image courtesy Wayne County Sheriff's Office)

DUDLEY, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Wayne County Sheriff's Office says it has arrested a Dudley man after an assault Monday.

It happened in the southern part of the county.

Deputies said 23-year-old Travis John Ham is charged with first-degree sex offense, assault by strangulation, injury to personal property, communicating threats, false imprisonment, assault by pointing a gun, and assault on a female.

Detectives said Ham knew the alleged victim.

Ham is in the Wayne County jail under a $250,000 bond.
