Wayne County man facing sex assault charges

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office says it has arrested a Dudley man after an assault Monday.It happened in the southern part of the county.Deputies said 23-year-old Travis John Ham is charged with first-degree sex offense, assault by strangulation, injury to personal property, communicating threats, false imprisonment, assault by pointing a gun, and assault on a female.Detectives said Ham knew the alleged victim.Ham is in the Wayne County jail under a $250,000 bond.