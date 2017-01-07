  • BREAKING NEWS Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
11 things to know about the winter storm

As winter weather blankets central North Carolina, ABC11 has the 11 things you need to know about the snow.

WEATHER INFORMATION

1. The latest forecast from the ABC11 Weather Team
The ABC11 Weather Team is tracking the storm and bringing you the latest information.


2. Road closures - click here for the latest information.

3. Power outages across the state - click here for the latest information.

4. Steve Stewart explains the different types of winter precipitation
When it comes to wintertime, we get all types of precipitation

TIPS FOR MOTORISTS

5. The proper way to salt your driveway and walkways - click here to learn more.
Here's the proper way to salt your driveway and walkways



6. Click here to learn how to drive out of a skid.

7. Click here for clever car hacks to weather the snow storm

BUSINESS/SCHOOL CLOSINGS

8. Click here for the latest school closings

9. Click here for government, business, and church closings and delays.

ABC11 TOGETHER IN THE COMMUNITY

10. Pictures from around the viewing area
Click here to send us your weather pictures and video
Note to iPhone users: Due to a bug, open the link in Safari or go to the Eyewitness tab in the ABC11 News app

11. ABC11 is your Weather Information Center! We are online and on-air bringing you the latest live reports throughout the day.

Reach out to us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram with your weather pictures and questions using #ABC11.
