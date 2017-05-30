WEATHER

14 hurt as severe storms rip through Sampson County

EMBED </>More Videos

A mobile home was ripped apart when it flipped over.

CLINTON, North Carolina (WTVD) --
At least 14 people were hurt late Monday night when severe thunderstorms rolled through Sampson County.

None of the injuries were life-threatening.

The powerful storms knocked down trees and blew over mobile homes.

Assistant County Manager Susan Holder said 12-18 structures were damaged. Several mobile homes in the Basstown Road area were flipped over and numerous poultry and hog houses were damaged.

Sampson County and Clinton City Schools are operating on a 2-hour delay Tuesday because of the road closures.



US-421 was closed in both directions just north of Clinton


Holder said the storms appeared to have taken a path from west to east just north of Clinton and the Basstown, Keener, and Kitty Fork areas were the worst hit.

The American Red Cross is offering help to those who need it.

About 1,100 people were reportedly without power. Duke Energy said it did not expect to have all power restored until about 10 a.m.

The National Weather Service said it was sending a survey team to Sampson County Tuesday to determine if it was a tornado or straight-line winds that caused the damage.

The NOAA/NWS Storm Prediction Center has us in the marginal risk for severe weather again today.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE


Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherstormClinton
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WEATHER
Marginal risk for severe weather Tuesday
Community rallies around destroyed Autryville Fire Dept
Replay the ABC11 hurricane special; see NOAA predictions
Watch: Drone tour of Autryville tornado damage
More Weather
Top Stories
Marginal risk for severe weather Tuesday
Alligator hunting under consideration in N.C.
Trump's communications director resigns
3 arrested, burglarized Clayton police chief's home
Chief: Cary officer returned fire, killing burglary suspect
Former Panama dictator Manuel Noriega dies at 83
5-year-old boy drowns in Statesville swimming pool
Show More
Firefighters battle large blaze at factory in Henderson
Nighttime, early morning bombings in Baghdad kill 31
Has the state crime lab improved? I-Team takes a look
I-Team: Veterans' complaints show cracks in VA system
NC teen shot to death, authorities search for suspect
More News
Top Video
Yep, that happened: Alligator found in bottom of pool
Former Panama dictator Manuel Noriega dies at 83
Chief: Cary officer returned fire, killing burglary suspect
Nighttime, early morning bombings in Baghdad kill 31
More Video