The front that crossed the area yesterday afternoon will keep temperatures down a couple of degrees below average today.

Temperatures will top out in the upper 40s, despite more sunshine than clouds.

High pressure currently over the West will be forced to move eastward and into the Deep South by tomorrow.

Clear skies and light winds will allow temperatures to cool down to between 25 and 30 degrees late tonight and to start tomorrow. However, an increasing southwesterly breeze will help push temps into the lower 50s during the afternoon.

Another cold front will move into the Carolinas on Sunday, New Year's Day. This system brings central North Carolina lowering clouds. Rain from this system holds off until Sunday night.

The front is expected to stall over or near central North Carolina Sunday night and Monday. This front brings rainy weather Sunday night through Monday night, and perhaps into Tuesday of next week.

More wet weather returns by Thursday of next week.

Have a great weekend and see you next year!

