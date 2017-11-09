If you're tired of the cold, damp and dreary weather, I've got a bit of good news for you! The sun will be back in full force tomorrow, and temperatures will be a little warmer than recent days. Highs tomorrow will reach the mid 50s to near 60. That's still well below the average high of 66, but with the sunshine, it should feel a lot better than the last couple of days.A strong but dry cold front will sail through the region tomorrow, and usher in the coldest air of the season for the start of the weekend. Winds will pick up a bit in the afternoon, with some gusts to 15-20mph. Once the sun sets tomorrow night, temperatures will plunge. By Saturday morning, temperatures will range from the mid 20s to near 30, effectively ending the growing season. Winds may blow at about 10 mph through the night, so wind chills could be as low as 20 by morning. Bundle up!Artctic high pressure will keep temperatures well below average Saturday, despite brilliant sunshine. Highs Saturday will range from 45 to 50, well below the mid 60s we usually see this time of the year. Another night of below freezing temperatures is on tap for Saturday night, and Sunday will offer only a modest warm up with highs in the mid and upper 50s. There could be a few showers Sunday night, but the vast majority of the weekend will be dry.Have a great evening,Chris