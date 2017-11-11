The coldest air mass so far this season is gripping the Triangle early this morning with temperatures in the 20s. Despite plenty of sunshine, afternoon temperatures today will be only in the 40s, compared to the upper 50s yesterday.A large surface high will move off the northeastern coast of the United States tonight and Sunday, and the lower-level wind flow will become more out of the south and east across Central North Carolina.This will also bring increasing clouds on Sunday.A cold front will move through Central North Carolina Monday morning.This front will help bring spotty showers and sprinkles Sunday night and perhaps early Monday. The front will move well off the North Carolina coast Monday morning, then high pressure will build in from the west late Monday and Monday night. Therefore, we anticipate increasing amounts of sunshine Monday, followed by a clear, cool night.High pressure building in from the west and northwest will help bring dry, settled weather for Monday night, Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.Another quick-moving cold front will reach the Appalachians Wednesday night, then sweep through Central North Carolina on Thursday. There is some chance this front could bring spotty showers. However, there still does not appear to be support for any significant rainfall for the region from this system.Another area of high pressure will move in from the west by Thursday and this should help bring dry, settled weather for the region Thursday through Friday of next week.Have a great weekend and stay warm!Steve Stewart