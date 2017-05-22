After Saturday's heat, a cooler air mass settled across Central North Carolina yesterday.
That cool air, along with last night's showers, will depart today as a warmer and fairly humid air mass returns. There will be some sunny breaks at times today, but then another round of showers and thunderstorms work through part of the local region later today and tonight as a cool front moves in.
Our weather will then remain unsettled and active across the region tomorrow, Wednesday, and Thursday as a series of impulses ride northeastward across the Carolinas. They move along a frontal boundary which will become stalled to our south and southeast. This will keep the period from tomorrow through Thursday rather cloudy, cooler than normal, and unsettled with numerous showers and thunderstorms. Some heavy downpours are particularly likely tomorrow.
The WPC has rainfall amounts ranging from 2-3+" across the area.
It will finally dry out, with more sunshine returning by Friday and the weekend. This will lead to a warming trend as we head into the holiday, with temperatures approaching 90 degrees Fahrenheit by the second half of the long weekend.
Have a great week!
Bigweather
