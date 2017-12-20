The warm front of the low pressure system moving east out of the southern Plains will is approaching the viewing area with a couple reports of light rain already being reported in the latest observations. Rain can be expected throughout the day as the center of low pressure will track through the Carolinas. Approximately .75-1.25" of rain is forecast to fall across central North Carolina from this system. The low pressure will move off the East Coast this evening with a couple of showers lingering in the area before midnight. Temperatures will not change drastically behind this front as the low will still be in the mid-30s tonight, just a few degrees above normal.High pressure centered in eastern Canada will nose into the Southeast Coast Thursday bringing dry and stable air to the region in the wake of the low pressure system. Temperatures will remain near normal Thursday as most of the cold air will remain in New England. An upper-level trough swinging through the Northwest today will track across the Plains through the end of the week and will develop a low pressure system in the in the southern Plains Friday. Temperatures ahead of this feature will be able to climb to near 60 on Friday as winds turn out of the South.The system will move into the Northeast by Saturday and bring a cold front to about the spine of the Appalachians by the end of the day. The front will slow down and move east and south Saturday night and Sunday. Waves of low pressure will track along the boundary causing periods of rain starting late Saturday or Saturday night and lasting through Sunday. The front might move far enough to the east and south to allow drier air to take over just in time for Christmas Day. However, if additional waves of low pressure move along the slow moving boundary wet weather could linger into Christmas day. At this time it looks like a dry solution will be more likely.Have a great day,Steve Stewart