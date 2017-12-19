WEATHER

Rain & Cooler Tomorrow

What a day we had! If you like sunshine and warm weather in December, today was made for you! RDU International reached 70 degrees today, almost 20 above average.

Changes are on the way, however!

A storm system developing over the central Plains will move to the east tonight, and spread rain into the region by tomorrow morning. Wednesday will be a wet, raw day with rain much of the day, with temperatures holding around 50 or even falling a bit. Rainfall amounts will average near an inch in many spots, with some locations getting even more. The rain will move out late tomorrow, and skies will clear overnight, with lows in the 30s.

The first day of winter will be nice, with lots of sun and seasonable highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. As we head into Christmas weekend, temperatures will start to warm, and we'll be in the 60s by Saturday and probably Sunday too, along with a chance for some showers.

But if you like it colder for Christmas, it looks like you're in luck. A strong cold front will move through Sunday night or Christmas morning, and much colder air will arrive. Temperatures by Christmas afternoon will probably only be in the 40s, with 20s later that night.

Have a great evening,
Chris

