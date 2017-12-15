WEATHER

A Warmer Weekend

High pressure will build across the Deep South tonight and move eastward into the Southeast by tomorrow. This will bring a clear and cool night tonight then a sunny day tomorrow with temperatures rebounding a few degrees. Lows tonight will be in the mid 20s to low 30s, with highs tomorrow a degree or two either side of 50.

The high pressure area will move to the east of the Carolinas later Sunday and winds will start to turn more out of the southwest by Sunday night, ushering in increasingly warm air and clouds.

A couple of disturbances will move through the Southeast Monday and Tuesday, bringing the chance for some showers to the region. Right now, it looks like scattered showers will be likely later Monday into Tuesday, but amounts will be on the light side, probably less than 1/2 inch. Temperatures on Monday and Tuesday will soar into the low and mid 60s!

Another cold front will sweep through Wednesday, followed by high pressure. Sunny and dry weather will return with temperatures only briefly dropping to near normal for this time of the year, which means highs in the 50s.

Have a great weekend!

Chris

