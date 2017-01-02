2017 is getting off to a gloomy and wet start! Over an inch of rain has fallen in the Triangle today, with temperatures hovering around 50 during the day.Another round of steady rain will move in later tonight and last into Tuesday. Temperatures will be even warmer on Tuesday as highs reach into the lower to middle 60s. Most of the rain on Tuesday will be confined to the morning and early afternoon hours before drier air moves in for the evening.Wednesday will be just as warm as Tuesday, but sunshine will return, at least for a while. A cold front will move through later on Wednesday and Wednesday night. This will usher in a fresh batch of chilly air.Thursday will end up being mostly cloudy and much colder. Highs on Thursday will only reach the lower to middle 40s, which is about 20 degrees Fahrenheit colder than highs on Wednesday.Temperatures on Friday and Saturday will only reach the upper 30s and lower 40s and with limited sunshine. with lows in the 20s and low 30s. There is a chance for some wintry precipitation Friday night into Saturday, but it's way too soon to be certain about anything. Stay tuned!Have a great Tuesday!Chris