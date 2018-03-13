Dry air moved into central North Carolina as planned last night and today has been mostly sunny with readings only warming into the mid- to upper 40s in the Triangle and into the lower 50s over southern and southeast counties.A large area of clouds is moving into western North Carolina. These clouds are associated with an upper-level storm system over the eastern Great Lakes. A part of this upper-level system extends southward to just west of the Appalachians.This feature will swing eastward across central North Carolina later this evening and overnight. This will bring more clouds and a rain or snow shower before midnight then a passing flurry or two after midnight. There is not enough moisture to support any accumulating snowfall. Once this feature passes off to the east more dry stable air will return across the region during tomorrow. This will lead to another day with lots of sunshine and just a few clouds.The large upper-level storm system over the eastern Great Lakes will help to maintain a west to northwest very chilly flow pattern over central North Carolina through tomorrow and tomorrow night. That upper-level system will move to the east and the northwestern upper-level flow will start to relax and turn more out of the west during Thursday and Friday. This should lead to milder afternoon temperatures both days.High pressure over the Plains states will be forced to move southeast and this high pressure area will be centered over the Florida panhandle by Thursday morning. This will support that dry, westerly flow leading to a mostly sunny day on Thursday.A strong upper-level system swinging into the West Coast will head eastward tomorrow and Thursday. This system will bring central North Carolina increasing cloudiness on Friday and lots of clouds and some unsettled weather for the upcoming weekend.A lee side surface storm system forming over western Kansas on Friday will move east and reach Tennessee by late Saturday. This system will bring deeper moisture across the region leading to lowering and thickening clouds on Saturday along with spotty showers mostly later Saturday and Saturday night.This surface storm will pass over the Carolinas on Sunday. This will help maintain clouds and bring additional mostly spotty showers. This wet weather should come to an end by late Sunday afternoon. Drier weather will bring at least some clearing Sunday night and that should lead to a partly sunny and dry day Monday of next week.Another storm system moving into the West Coast on Friday will support another storm system that will form over eastern Colorado by Sunday morning and then track due east. This system will bring increasing cloudiness Monday night then cloudy rainy weather Tuesday of next week.Have a great evening!Chris