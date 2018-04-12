High pressure overhead will shift eastward today and winds will shift out of the southwest promoting a warmer afternoon with a good deal of sunshine.High temperatures will climb into the middle 70s.Meanwhile, an upper ridge of high pressure will also strengthen and add to the increase in warmth, not just for today, but through the start of the weekend.Sunshine will be mixed with some clouds Friday and Saturday as more moisture is drawn in from the south . Highs will be within a couple degrees of 80 each afternoon.Skies will become mostly cloudy Sunday as a cold front moves in from the West. This will produce showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon.Late in the day, and at night, showers and thunderstorms will become more numerous and may be strong with gusty winds and heavy downpours.The front will continue to push east and some sunshine will return Monday, but it will be a breezy and cooler day. In its wake, temperatures will top out in the lower 60s, about 10 degrees below average.Have a great Thursday!Bigweather