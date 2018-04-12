WEATHER

Warmer Air Returns

EMBED </>More Videos

Powered by AccuWeather

High pressure overhead will shift eastward today and winds will shift out of the southwest promoting a warmer afternoon with a good deal of sunshine.

High temperatures will climb into the middle 70s.

Meanwhile, an upper ridge of high pressure will also strengthen and add to the increase in warmth, not just for today, but through the start of the weekend.

Sunshine will be mixed with some clouds Friday and Saturday as more moisture is drawn in from the south . Highs will be within a couple degrees of 80 each afternoon.

Skies will become mostly cloudy Sunday as a cold front moves in from the West. This will produce showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon.

Late in the day, and at night, showers and thunderstorms will become more numerous and may be strong with gusty winds and heavy downpours.

The front will continue to push east and some sunshine will return Monday, but it will be a breezy and cooler day. In its wake, temperatures will top out in the lower 60s, about 10 degrees below average.

Have a great Thursday!

Bigweather

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Springtime may be here, but so are these weather dangers
How to beat the heat if you're headed to Coachella
A big warm up is on the way!
How to avoid damage from potholes
More Weather
Top Stories
Wake Forest man injured in coyote attack
Trump administration considers plan to allow drug testing for some food stamp recipients
First responders cope with emotions after trying to save 3-year-old's life
Durham icon and co-founder of Chicken Hut dies on her birthday
Dead baby found in suitcase next to train tracks: Official
Widow of Fort Bragg soldier jumps with Golden Knights in honor of late husband
Man dies 20 years after being abused, biological parents charged with murder
Suspect in Cape Fear Valley Medical Center carjacking in custody
Show More
Apex High students return after being stranded in Europe
Man taken to hospital after tree falls on excavator in Johnston County
4 East Carolina frat brothers arrested after guns, drugs seized
Rocky Mount baby found, mother remains missing
Suspect charged in officer-involved shooting on Easter in Zebulon
More News