Temperatures lowered to more typical summer levels Mondaym as compared to the weekend when we had triple-digit highs.

Today, and tomorrow, will remain warm and humid with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. There could be a shower or thunderstorm in a few spots either day, but the best chance will be to the south and east of Raleigh.

A front will approach on Thursday, bringing a better chance for a late-day thunderstorm.

As the front crosses the area on Friday, there will be a shower or thunderstorm around. This front may stall across the area over the weekend, keeping the chance for a shower or thunderstorm and high temperatures from being no higher than the 80s.

Have a great Tuesday!

