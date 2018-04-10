An area of low pressure will depart coastal areas this morning.As an area of high pressure pushes in behind the low, sunshine will mix with some clouds across the Piedmont today. Temperatures, however, remain chilly for this time of the year. High temperatures will only be in the lower 60s, which is 10 degrees below average.High pressure then builds overhead tomorrow and to our east by Thursday.Southerly winds will return Thursday with a clockwise flow around the surface high. This will lead to warmer, more seasonable temperatures returning across the Southeast.It will become even warmer Friday and Saturday with highs in the lower 80s ahead of the next cold front.The next strong cold front will move into the area with showers and thunderstorms Saturday night into Sunday. We are not seeing a risk for severe weather, yet, but the end of the weekend could sure rumble.Have a great Tuesday!Bigweather