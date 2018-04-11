WEATHER

The Warm Up Begins Tomorrow!

Today was another cool and dry day across the region, but that promised warm up is on tap to begin tomorrow!

Tonight will be fair and cool, with lows in the low and mid 40s. But sunshine and a southwest wind will push temperatures into the 70s tomorrow.

The southwest wind will cause overall temperatures across the region to warm into the upper 70s and lower 80s Friday, Saturday and Sunday ahead of an eastward-moving cold front.

So, overall some real nice spring weather will unfold across central North Carolina starting tomorrow with a good deal of sunshine for Friday and Saturday.

Clouds will start to increase Saturday night and Sunday should end up mostly cloudy as the storm out west forces a cold front to the east.

This front might move far enough east on Sunday to bring a shower or thunderstorm to parts of central North Carolina mostly Sunday afternoon. Then the cold front will bring showers and thunderstorms Sunday night. Given the warming and increased moisture ahead of this front and strong upper-level support the thunderstorms could become quite strong and perhaps severe.

The cold front will push east of the region early Monday, so we'll dry out and turn cooler Monday with highs back in the 60s.

Have a great evening!
Chris

