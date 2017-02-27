A weakening upper-level disturbance currently moving over Kentucky and Tennessee will move over Virginia and North Carolina tonight and tomorrow. This feature will help bring more clouds and spotty showers across the region mostly late tonight and tomorrow. Across central North Carolina, clouds will increase tonight then there will be plenty of clouds for tomorrow with a brief passing shower in a few places.This upper-level disturbance will move away from the region by late tomorrow then mostly dry weather will return for tomorrow night and through the first half of Wednesday. Highs tomorrow will be in the 70s and low 8u0s by Wednesday!Meanwhile, a much larger upper-level system swinging through the western U.S. this evening will continue to move east tomorrow and Wednesday. This system will help force a cold front to move eastward.This front will trigger showers and thunderstorms over parts of Texas and the southern and central Plains States tomorrow. This activity will move into the Ohio and Tennessee Valley areas into the deep South Tomorrow night and Wednesday.This active weather and cold front will reach the spine of the Appalachians by sunset Wednesday. This active weather and cold front will then sweep eastward across central North Carolina Wednesday night. We might see a stray shower or thunderstorm ahead of this cold front Wednesday afternoon. However, the best chance for showers and thunderstorms will come Wednesday evening.Thunderstorms preceding and accompanying the Wednesday evening cold front might be strong enough to cause quick downpours and strong gusty winds. Rainfall totals from this feature will be generally around a quarter to one half inch.In the wake of Wednesday night's cold front, dry, cooler air will return to central North Carolina. High pressure building in from the Plains States will take control of the weather across the mid-Atlantic and Carolinas during latter part of this week through Saturday. Dry, cool weather with lots of sunshine will be the rule for most of this time period. As the high moves off to the east Saturday night a warmer flow of air will return to the region Sunday and Monday of next week with readings warming back into the 70s.