A southerly wind flow will bring a much warmer air in this afternoon and will take readings just above 70 degrees across most of Central North Carolina. It will also kick the winds up out of the SW with gusts to 25 mph.A cold front is expected to reach the Appalachians Thursday night.Ahead of this front, dry, warm weather will be the rule on Thursday with any morning clouds giving way to some sunshine. Readings Thursday afternoon will warm into the upper 70s & lower 80s across the region. That will be more than 35 degrees warmer than what the region experienced Tuesday.The cold front will move west to east across Central North Carolina during Friday. This will bring showers. The front will move east and south out of Central North Carolina by Friday evening.Weak high pressure will help bring dry and cooler weather on Saturday and then very nice weather on Easter Sunday.There's some chance a cold front will stall and could bring wet weather Monday.Have a great hump day!Bigweather