The atmosphere has dried out across central North Carolina as planned.Lingering clouds across the region are the result of some shallow lingering moisture in the lower levels of the atmosphere. The dry air moving into the region aloft will mix down to the surface and this lingering shallow moisture should dry out further leading to a clearing sky that will be moonlit.After lows in the 50s tonight, Saturday will be a beautiful day with sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s to near 80.A surface high pressure area strengthening over the western Great Lakes will build southward and move east forcing a cold front through the region tomorrow night. That cold front will pass through without any fanfare tomorrow night with no precipitation and probably just a few clouds. However, it will bring a noticeable wind shift at the surface out of the northwest by Sunday morning.Despite plenty of sunshine, temperatures on Sunday will be lower with highs in the mid 60s to near 70.Next week will start out cool and dry, then a big warm up is on the way for the second half of the week. Highs near 70 Tuesday will soar into the mid and upper 80s by late next week. It's going to feel like summer all of a sudden!Have a great weekend!Chris