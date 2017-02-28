A weak disturbance moving over North Carolina today will help bring more clouds. Most spots though will have dry weather for a big part of the day, and there will be occasional sunshine. All in all, not a bad day, and with the southwest flow kicking in we will warm another 10 higher than yesterday with readings rising well into the 70s.
The warmth on Wednesday will challenge records with readings rising into the low 80s. Plus, it will be very windy with a wind advisory possible. This will be in advance of a front that will move through on Wednesday night, perhaps with severe thunderstorms. The SPC continues to keep a slight risk over our area for Wednesday.
Any shower in the Triangle on Wednesday will be spotty with the main line of showers and thunderstorms waiting until the night along the front.
In the wake of Wednesday night's cold front, dry, cooler air will return to Central North Carolina. High pressure building in from the Plains states will take control of the weather across the mid-Atlantic and Carolinas during the latter part of this week through Saturday.
Dry, cool weather with lots of sunshine will be the rule for most of this time period. As the high moves off to the east on Saturday night, a warmer flow of air will return to the region on Sunday and Monday of next week with readings warming back into the 70s.
Have a great Tuesday!
