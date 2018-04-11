An area of high pressure moving overhead will maintain a dry and stable weather pattern across the region. Today will be a lot like yesterday.Expect clouds this morning, then plenty of sunshine and highs in the 60s.This high will then move off to the east tomorrow and tomorrow night, causing low-level winds to turn more out of the southwest. This will usher in warmer air and help us rise into the 70s on Thursday.At the same time, a large upper-level storm system will move east across the Rockies and Plains and intensify. This will cause upper-level winds to turn more out of the southwest over the weekend, setting up an even warmer pair of days on Friday and Saturday with plenty of sunshine and temps in the 80s.More clouds will build in starting Saturday night and Sunday as this storm forces a cold front to approach for the end of the weekend.This front will move close enough to bring a shower on Sunday and more widespread showers and thunderstorms Sunday night. At this point, we are not in a risk for severe weather, but we'll be watching to see if this chance increases as we get closer to Sunday.Drier and cooler weather will follow for the start of next week.Have a great Hump Day!Bigweather