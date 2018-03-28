WEATHER

Spring Is Finally Here!

EMBED </>More Videos

Powered by AccuWeather

Finally, after days of cold weather, it finally feels like spring here in central North Carolina. High pressure at the surface located just off the Carolina coast brought a southwest wind and temperatures soared into the 70s--30 degrees warmer than yesterday.

This warm flow of air will help lead to a very mild night tonight with most places only falling into the upper 50s.

A cold front will approach the region later tomorrow night into Friday. This front is still expected to reach the Appalachians tomorrow night. Before that front reaches central North Carolina, tomorrow will be dry and warm with any morning clouds giving way to at least a partly sunny sky. The combination of sufficient sunshine, a warm flow from the southwest and warm air aloft will help take temperatures to near or just above 80 tomorrow afternoon.

The cold front will move west to east across central North Carolina on Friday morning. This will bring spotty showers. The front will move east and south out of central North Carolina later Friday and showers should leave the region. Clouds will give way to sunshine and readings should rise back up into the 70s.

Weak high pressure will help bring dry and slightly cooler weather on Saturday and then very nice weather on Easter Sunday.

A storm system moving into the northern Rockies tomorrow night and Friday will move east with a cold front. This system will move into the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley southward into northern Texas on Saturday, then the front should move into the eastern U.S. Sunday.
Warm moist air returning ahead of this will bring some clouds on Sunday along with a warmer afternoon.

The approaching cold front will slow down and move over northern North Carolina later Sunday night or Monday morning. A weak wave of low pressure will move along the front and bring central North Carolina lowering clouds on Monday then a few showers. This wave of low pressure will quickly move off to the east, forcing the front into South Carolina. This will lead to dry weather with lingering clouds Monday night and Tuesday.

Have a great evening!
Chris

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
March 28 marks anniversary of devastating 1984 NC tornado outbreak
How to keep pets calm during thunderstorms
Why orange snow is blanketing Russian ski slopes
Are we done with snow?
More Weather
Top Stories
Two people injured in shooting at Durham Walmart
Second person charged after Facebook video showed baby smoking marijuana
Warrant: Durham man excited by Austin bombings arrested for homemade bottle bomb
President Trump tweets that David Shulkin will be replaced as head of the VA
Does cell phone radiation cause cancer? Scientists gather at RTP to discuss
March 28 marks anniversary of devastating 1984 NC tornado outbreak
UPDATE: DA says no prosecution of Raleigh officers after man's death in police custody
Check those blue envelopes! Valpak slipping random $100 in coupon mailings
Show More
Construction underway for Autryville firehouse destroyed by tornado
Police: Raleigh man exposed himself in apartment lobby
41-year-old man dead in Sanford officer-involved shooting
Gentrification fears in Raleigh as 80-year-old church up for sale
Planned Parenthood asks Disney for princess who's had an abortion
More News
Top Video
Two people injured in shooting at Durham Walmart
Construction underway for Autryville firehouse destroyed by tornado
Durham hosts inaugural 3 on 3 basketball tournament to help nonprofits
Second person charged after Facebook video showed baby smoking marijuana
More Video