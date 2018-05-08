A weak area of low pressure will move east of the area tonight. Lows will drop to the mid 50s across the area.By Wednesday a small ridge of high pressure will move across the state warming highs to the upper 70s and low 80s. On Thursday a weakening cold front will move through central north Carolina. Ahead of that front highs will reach the low 80s. As that front pushes in scattered showers will develop late Thursday night.A Bermuda high builds in near the state Friday warming up highs to near 90 degrees. Very warm temperatures will stick around through the weekend with low rain chances.Rain chances go up during the start of next week due to a cold front that will stall across the state.Have a great evening!Brittany Bell