It's been a wet and cool afternoon for many areas from RDU to the north. Today's afternoon high temperature was closer to our average low (69) than our average high (89)! Temperatures today ranged from the upper 60s north to low and mid 80s to the south around Fayetteville. Showers around this evening will gradually diminish, with lows in the mid and upper 60s. However, we can kiss this cool weather goodbye. We will return to near normal tomorrow as the wind direction switches to the southwest. Highs will be in the mid 80s to near 90, with a chance for some storms by tomorrow evening.Temperatures will be off to the races by late week and the weekend. After an afternoon in the 80s on Wednesday, 90s will be the rule for the rest of the week. Combined with high humidity, the Heat Index will be at or above 100. And shower chances will be very low each day, less than 20 per cent. So enjoy these last few hours of cooler weather!Have a great evening,Chris