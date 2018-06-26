WEATHER

Heating Up Again

EMBED </>More Videos

Powered by AccuWeather

It's been a wet and cool afternoon for many areas from RDU to the north. Today's afternoon high temperature was closer to our average low (69) than our average high (89)! Temperatures today ranged from the upper 60s north to low and mid 80s to the south around Fayetteville. Showers around this evening will gradually diminish, with lows in the mid and upper 60s. However, we can kiss this cool weather goodbye. We will return to near normal tomorrow as the wind direction switches to the southwest. Highs will be in the mid 80s to near 90, with a chance for some storms by tomorrow evening.

Temperatures will be off to the races by late week and the weekend. After an afternoon in the 80s on Wednesday, 90s will be the rule for the rest of the week. Combined with high humidity, the Heat Index will be at or above 100. And shower chances will be very low each day, less than 20 per cent. So enjoy these last few hours of cooler weather!

Have a great evening,
Chris
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
WEATHER: Break from the heat on Tuesday
Gross! What happens when you urinate in the pool
Summer weather can make you more angry, aggressive
These tips can help prevent heat-related incidents
More Weather
Top Stories
Police: Fayetteville mom tried to poison kids with lighter fluid
Apex High School teacher resigns after video appears to show him choking student
Investigation: UNC violated Title IX in handling of sexual violence cases
3 Great White sharks recently tracked off the coast of North Carolina
Durham police suspect financial motive in UNC PhD students death
PolitiFact: States with voter ID laws have seen 'zero decrease' in turnout, NC Republican says
Wake County man pleads guilty to impersonating 3-star general
17 states, including NC, sue Trump administration over family separations
Show More
Passengers describe woman's outburst on Spirit flight
On National Beautician's Day, we talked to stylists in the Triangle about the latest hair trends
2 cases of severe bleeding reported in Durham after use of synthetic weed
Meet Sully, former Pres. George H.W. Bush's new dog
Search warrants: Durham family was bound with zip ties while intruder stole $35,000
More News