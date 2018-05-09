Hope you're enjoying this pleasant spring weather, because temperatures are about soar into the 90s by the weekend!Tonight will be mostly clear with lows in the mid 50s to near 60. Thursday will be mostly sunny and warm with highs in the mid and upper 80s, but the humidity won't be too terribly high. A weakening cold front will approach late in the day and during the evening hours. There's enough moisture for a few showers or isolated storms to develop, but the coverage will be only about 20 or 30%. There could be an isolated damaging wind gust, but the severe threat is fairly low overall.We're back to sunshine for Friday with temperatures again the mid and upper highs--a nice but warm start to the weekend!Over the weekend, high pressure will strengthen over the southeast U.S. --and that means temperatures are set to rocket into the 90s for the first time this season. Both Saturday and Sunday will offer lots of sun and highs in the low 90s. The good news is that the humidity will stay low enough that the heat index should not be an issue. But Mother's Day is going to feel more like the 4th of July!The chance for showers will increase next week.Have a great evening!Chris